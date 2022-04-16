K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$79,161.28 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$79,161.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$968,344.96.

Warren Uyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Warren Uyen sold 29,300 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$264,842.70.

On Saturday, April 9th, Warren Uyen sold 5,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

