KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01).
In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of KALV stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.80.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.