KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

