Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,500 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the March 15th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $5.91 on Friday. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

KRRGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

