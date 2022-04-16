Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($2.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.64). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($6.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 156,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,240. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,671 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,772,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,056,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

