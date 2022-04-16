Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

KWHIY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

