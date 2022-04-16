Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

