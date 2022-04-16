Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.