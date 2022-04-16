Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Down 65.5% in March

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 237,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KVSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

