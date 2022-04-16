Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 482,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

