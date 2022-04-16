Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 22.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 34.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

