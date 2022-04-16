Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of KXSCF opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.36. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

