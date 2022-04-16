Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.60 ($4.57).

KGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.08) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 258.30 ($3.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.19. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($711,493.35).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

