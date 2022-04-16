Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 150.4% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGFHY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.08) to GBX 255 ($3.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

