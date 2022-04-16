Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 70.6% in March

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,470,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KGC remained flat at $$6.14 during midday trading on Friday. 12,625,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,288,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.