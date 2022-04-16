Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

KRBP opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.16.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

