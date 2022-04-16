KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Up 116.0% in March

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

KAHC opened at $9.79 on Friday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.