Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 132.4% in March

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the March 15th total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

