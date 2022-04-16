Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 132.4% in March

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the March 15th total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
