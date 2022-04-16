K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $24.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.91) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KPLUY stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

