KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KT opened at $14.43 on Friday. KT has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 23.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 57.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,621,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

