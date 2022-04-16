KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KUKAF opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $91.60.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

