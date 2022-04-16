Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $18.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.25 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $186.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

