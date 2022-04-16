Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
KURRY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. Kuraray has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.
Kuraray Company Profile (Get Rating)
