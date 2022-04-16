L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.41. 1,048,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average of $229.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

