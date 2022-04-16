Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Up 77.4% in March

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,105.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $$64.45 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $79.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 65 to CHF 70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

