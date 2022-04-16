Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,581,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

