Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,468. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

