Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.83 ($4.53).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.69) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 329 ($4.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £16.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,974.04). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($263,926.19). Insiders purchased 2,766 shares of company stock worth $769,672 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

