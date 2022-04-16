Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $46.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.