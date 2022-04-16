Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 150.8% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

