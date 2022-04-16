Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,137. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

