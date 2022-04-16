Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Up 52.2% in March

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVRA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levere during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVRA stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,830. Levere has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

