LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 80.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

