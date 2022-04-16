LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

