Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $42.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.