Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $14.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. 1,015,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

