Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,814. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.