Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.32.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

