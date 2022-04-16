Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Down 60.8% in March

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Life Clips stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 15,833,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Life Clips (Get Rating)
