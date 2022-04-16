Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Down 60.8% in March

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Life Clips stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 15,833,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Life Clips alerts:

About Life Clips (Get Rating)

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.