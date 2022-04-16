Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will post $386.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of LTH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 510,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

