LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LFST stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.