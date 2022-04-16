LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “
LFST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
