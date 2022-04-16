LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $43.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

