Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of LILM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,304,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Lilium has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $11.66.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lilium (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.