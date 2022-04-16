Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LILM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,304,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Lilium has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

