Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU) Short Interest Update

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LIONU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Lionheart III has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Lionheart III Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

