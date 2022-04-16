Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Lithium Chile from $0.70 to $1.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 226,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

