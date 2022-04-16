Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to post sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.87 million to $107.69 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $450.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $467.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $519.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 268,880 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,754 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

