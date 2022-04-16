LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $70.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in LiveRamp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LiveRamp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

