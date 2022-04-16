LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

