loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $8.16 Average PT from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

LDI stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

