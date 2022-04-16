Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Down 39.6% in March

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.90.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.