Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 746,200 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Longeveron stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,850,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -7.08. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

